Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Position Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,705,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,425 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Sirius XM worth $32,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 49.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.