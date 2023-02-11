Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 69.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Unilever by 667.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 250.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $49.94 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $53.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

