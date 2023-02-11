Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,291 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dover were worth $38,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 308.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 411.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.
Dover Price Performance
Shares of Dover stock opened at $153.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.23. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $164.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36.
Dover Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 27.19%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.
Dover Company Profile
Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.
