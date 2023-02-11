Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) EVP Patrice Perche Sells 575,494 Shares

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $59.61 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fortinet by 40.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 525.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,132,000 after buying an additional 402,855 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $1,265,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 200.7% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

