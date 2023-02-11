DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Raised to $89.00 at Citigroup

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.14.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $75.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.64. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $84.08.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.