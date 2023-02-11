Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Capri from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capri in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Capri from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Capri Price Performance

NYSE:CPRI opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. Capri has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $71.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.23.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 65.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

