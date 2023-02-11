Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.42% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPRI. Barclays increased their price objective on Capri from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.
Capri Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $49.85 on Thursday. Capri has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $71.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average is $52.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Capri by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 265,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 26,348 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Capri by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 16,287 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Capri by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 176,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after buying an additional 88,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.
Capri Company Profile
Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.
