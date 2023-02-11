Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Realty Income by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389,435 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 365.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,642,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,464 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,023,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.24. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2485 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on O. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.