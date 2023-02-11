Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 66,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 116,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.3% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,751,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,473 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ opened at $162.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.24.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,955 shares of company stock valued at $32,081,502 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.71.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

