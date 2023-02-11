California Public Employees Retirement System Has $41.90 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,002 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Principal Financial Group worth $41,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after acquiring an additional 855,747 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,992.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 762,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,956,000 after buying an additional 726,477 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $19,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after buying an additional 251,562 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,136,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,855,000 after buying an additional 209,370 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $79.09.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $90.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

See Also

