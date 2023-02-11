Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Position Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,286,819 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,798 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Huntington Bancshares worth $43,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.23 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.