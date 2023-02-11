Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 132,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $568,854.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,458,091.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 132,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $568,854.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,458,091.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.23.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

