IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 318 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,521 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Expedia Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Expedia Group stock opened at $107.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.56. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

