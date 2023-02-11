Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 74.3% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 55.4% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.45.

Exelon Trading Up 1.8 %

Exelon Profile

NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

