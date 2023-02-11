Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.10. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $14.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

