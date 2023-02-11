Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after buying an additional 3,595,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after buying an additional 947,319 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 11,838,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,442,000 after buying an additional 2,577,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,769,000 after buying an additional 1,636,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,411,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,470,000 after acquiring an additional 54,166 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $27.81 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $36.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JHG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.