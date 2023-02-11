14,428 Shares in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCPH opened at $16.19 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $22.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $36.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DCPH shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jonestrading raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

In other news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $51,039.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $928,081.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $51,039.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,081.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,988.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,718,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,924,252. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

