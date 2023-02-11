Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 40,933 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,933 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 48.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 58.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 37.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UAA. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

