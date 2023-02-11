Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $188.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $198.85.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.74%.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

