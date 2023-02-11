Masco (NYSE:MAS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $54.12, but opened at $52.50. Masco shares last traded at $55.20, with a volume of 759,435 shares.

The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,548 shares of company stock worth $9,970,070 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 401.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Masco by 23.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.03.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.