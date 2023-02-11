Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 1,255 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 204.8% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 34,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 23,072 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG opened at $61.92 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $76.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.