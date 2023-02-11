Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWX. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 63.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GWX opened at $31.34 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $36.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.28.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

