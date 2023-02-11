Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $326,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

SPHB stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day moving average of $65.42. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82.

