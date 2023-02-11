Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $73,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $85,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $114,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS NULG opened at $53.93 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72.

