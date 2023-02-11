Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,711 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,019,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 87.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,497,000 after purchasing an additional 172,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 256.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 7.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,643,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,958,000 after purchasing an additional 118,083 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 27.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,591,000 after purchasing an additional 113,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $94.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.05 and a 200 day moving average of $80.65. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

