Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,761 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,589,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,562,000 after purchasing an additional 174,580 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 50.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,846,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951,897 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.1% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,198,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,805 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MFC shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $19.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

