Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STKL. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SunOpta by 3.4% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SunOpta by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SunOpta by 44.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 20.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 89.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th.

SunOpta Stock Performance

SunOpta stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $818.81 million, a P/E ratio of -74.90 and a beta of 1.48.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $229.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About SunOpta

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.