Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 12,106 HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HNI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HNI in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in HNI by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HNI by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in HNI by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in HNI by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $69,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,727.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,270.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $69,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,727.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,033 shares of company stock worth $253,466 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Trading Up 1.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HNI stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

