Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Ameren by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Ameren by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameren Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

AEE stock opened at $85.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.70. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading

