Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH opened at $348.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.84 and a 200 day moving average of $289.84. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $357.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.46 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 54.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,356 shares of company stock worth $8,271,992. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

