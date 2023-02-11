Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,611 Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,280,000 after purchasing an additional 177,191 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,171,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,326,000 after purchasing an additional 92,445 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 996,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 714,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after purchasing an additional 128,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 652,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,836,000 after purchasing an additional 70,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

In other Axonics news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Woock sold 7,570 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $462,829.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,840.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,610 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,456 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $56.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.84. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $79.92. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 0.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXNX. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

