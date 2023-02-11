Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,960 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE:CFR opened at $131.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.45 and its 200-day moving average is $137.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.67 and a 52-week high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

Featured Articles

