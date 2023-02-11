Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $72.88 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

