Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 546.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 313.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,135,000 after acquiring an additional 47,090 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.94.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $498.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $408.20 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $504.19 and a 200-day moving average of $505.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

