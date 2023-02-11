Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 664 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 383.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $656.49 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $685.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $582.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.82.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $639.86.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

