Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,476 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WOOF. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

