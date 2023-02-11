Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $383,000 Investment in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,544 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,141,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,896,000 after purchasing an additional 39,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,491,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,488,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,406,000 after purchasing an additional 84,992 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 63.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,287,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,938,000 after purchasing an additional 885,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.3% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,184,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FHB stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.94. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FHB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Compass Point dropped their price target on First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.