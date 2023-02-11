Aigen Investment Management LP Has $275,000 Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,151 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,925,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,629,000 after acquiring an additional 109,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,823,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,871,000 after acquiring an additional 87,916 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 39,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,277,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 59,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at TFS Financial

In other news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TFS Financial news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $140,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony J. Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $40,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,207 shares in the company, valued at $826,906.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 0.49. TFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $17.39.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 4.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

TFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.