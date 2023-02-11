Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 3,767 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTES. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 71.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after acquiring an additional 800,524 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 197.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,041,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 691,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 32.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,759,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,552,000 after acquiring an additional 677,379 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,399,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,131,000 after acquiring an additional 398,367 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 57.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,052,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 383,653 shares during the period.
Gates Industrial Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.56. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51.
About Gates Industrial
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.
