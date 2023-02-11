Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stake Decreased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,212 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 29.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 6.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Carter’s Trading Down 0.4 %

Carter’s stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.65 and a 52 week high of $100.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 45.66%.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $235,969.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,523,554.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $235,969.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,523,554.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,787.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,610 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,813. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Further Reading

