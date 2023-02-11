Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Black Hills by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Sidoti downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of BKH stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $59.08 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

Further Reading

