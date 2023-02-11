Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.07% of Haverty Furniture Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HVT. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 15,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $35.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.44. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $36.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Haverty Furniture Companies

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “moderate risk” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.