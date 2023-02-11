Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,257 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.80.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $778,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,980.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $778,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,980.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $10,254,662.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,919,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,825 shares of company stock worth $25,099,492. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $271.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $275.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.60.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 439.68%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

