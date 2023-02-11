Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,029 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MASI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Masimo by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Masimo by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 31,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masimo Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Masimo stock opened at $164.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $236.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

