Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $304,000 in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.44.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $91.61 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $113.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.94.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $96.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.15 million. Analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,882.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,882.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 31,530 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.75 per share, with a total value of $2,293,807.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,393,443 shares in the company, valued at $246,872,978.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 208,082 shares of company stock worth $15,005,337 and sold 36,806 shares worth $3,008,246. Company insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.