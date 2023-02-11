Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,547 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Logitech International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,876,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,990,000 after purchasing an additional 100,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,144,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,316,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,413,000 after purchasing an additional 283,850 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Logitech International by 7.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,556,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,190,000 after purchasing an additional 169,312 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after buying an additional 466,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $379,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Logitech International Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 70 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush cut shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $57.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average of $54.94. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.48.

Logitech International Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Articles

