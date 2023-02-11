Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $296,000 in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Vision by 43.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,764,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of National Vision by 43.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in National Vision by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after acquiring an additional 515,072 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in National Vision by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after acquiring an additional 258,848 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in National Vision by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,725,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,944,000 after acquiring an additional 83,267 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EYE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on National Vision to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Shares of EYE opened at $39.75 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $45.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $499.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 2.86%. Research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

