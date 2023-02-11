Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 17,292 Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,554,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 48.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 9.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.
Toast Price Performance
Shares of Toast stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 1.77.
Insider Activity at Toast
In other news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 404,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $7,615,588.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,912,132 shares in the company, valued at $73,626,324.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 546,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $10,104,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 404,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $7,615,588.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,912,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,626,324.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,466,540 shares of company stock valued at $172,200,089. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TOST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.72.
Toast Company Profile
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
