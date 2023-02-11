Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 831.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,174,252.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,924.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,174,252.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.92 and a beta of 2.73. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.27 million. Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. Research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BROS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

