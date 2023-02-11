8,049 Shares in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CNA Financial

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $883,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,080.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNA Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

CNA Financial stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.02.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

CNA Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. It offers commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services, warranty, and claims administration. Its property and casualty operations consist of three segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International.

